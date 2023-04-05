Russian Couple Detained for Allegedly Spying on Defense Enterprise

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a married couple in the country’s tank manufacturing hub on suspicion of sharing details of a defense enterprise with Ukraine, state media reported Tuesday.

Video of the detention in the industrial Ural Mountains city of Nizhny Tagil posted by the TASS news agency showed agents in military uniforms forcing a man to the ground and then handcuffing him outside an apartment building.

The man is then taken into an apartment, where the video cuts to an interrogation of a couple.

The FSB claimed that the unnamed woman had admitted to selling blueprints of an unidentified Nizhny Tagil defense enterprise to Ukraine’s intelligence agencies for 100,000 rubles ($1,200).