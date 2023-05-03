Travel to Russia Picks Up in 2023 as EU Citizens Make Reluctant Return

Russia saw an uptick in inbound travel including from Europe and China so far this year, the RBC news website reported Wednesday, citing Federal Security Service (FSB) border crossing data.

The FSB recorded a 17% increase in January-March 2023 visits to Russia compared with the same time last year, up from 2.78 million to 3.27 million.

EU citizens made 11.8% more visits at 113,900, an increase from 101,900 in the first quarter of 2022.

Latvians, Lithuanians, Fins, Estonians and Polish citizens were among the EU citizens to travel to Russia the most, while other European nationals cut down on visiting Russia.