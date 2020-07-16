Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Can I Travel to Russia Now That Quarantine Is Over?

Russia announced this week that it would begin negotiations with other countries on resuming international flights. Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

As Russia has begun reporting fewer coronavirus infections in the past month, its authorities have made several announcements that appeared to suggest it was reopening its borders to foreigners.

This week, authorities said they will lift self-quarantine requirements for arriving citizens and foreigners alike. Starting Wednesday, Russia has also started negotiations with other countries to resume international flights. But does it mean that Russia has opened its doors to foreigners seeking entry into the country?

Here’s a look at which foreigners are currently allowed to enter Russia now that most quarantine rules have been relaxed:

Who can visit Russia?

A representative for Russia’s consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told The Moscow Times that the following categories of foreign citizens can travel to Russia:

— Diplomats and their family members,

— Members of intergovernmental commissions, committees or special delegations,

— Relatives of a deceased person, provided that they have documents confirming their relations,

— Foreigners seeking medical treatment,

— Foreigners studying in Russia,

— Foreigners who have job offers in professions that fall under the “highly qualified specialists” category.

What documents do I need?

— Starting July 15, those arriving in Russia will need to present English or Russian-language proof that they have tested negative for the coronavirus in the past 72 hours to be allowed entry.

— Like Russian citizens returning home, foreigners without test results will be required to submit a PCR test for Covid-19 within 72 hours of arrival. If the test comes back positive, visitors will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Which countries has Russia opened its borders to?

— Russia has not yet reopened its borders to all foreigners despite reports indicating that Belarus, Croatia and Turkey were in talks to restart travel.

— Rospotrebnadzor has compiled a list of 13 countries which it recommends restarting flights to as part of Russia’s first phase of reopening: Britain, Germany, China, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Poland, Mongolia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

— Reopening flight routes would be based on the principle of reciprocity — meaning Russia will need to strike an agreement with each government to resume air travel, authorities say. 

Can Russians travel to other countries?

— Authorities began allowing Russians to go abroad for work, study, medical treatment or to take care of relatives. 

— Russia grounded most international flights on March 27, with only a handful of special repatriation flights and other government-approved flights bringing passengers to and from Russia over the past three months. 

— Russians being evacuated from other countries back home will still be subject to 14-day quarantine, according to Rospotrebnadzor.

— The European Union, which reopened its borders on July 1 to visitors from 15 countries, remains closed to Russians.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Travel , Tourism

Read more

loosened restrictions

Russia Lifts Quarantine for Arriving Foreigners Ahead of Reopening

Those who present negative coronavirus test results upon arrival will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14 days.
failure to launch

Russia Extends International Flight Ban Due to Coronavirus

Foreign citizens and stateless people will not be allowed entry into Russia until 11:59 p.m. July 31.
travel guide

Where Can I Travel in Russia This Summer?

Many Russian regions are re-opening for domestic tourism following three months of coronavirus lockdowns.
closed border

Russia Temporarily Bans Entry of Foreigners Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The ban will not apply to diplomatic representatives, airplane crew members and some other categories of people.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.