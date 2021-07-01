Russia Imposes Biometric, Drug Screening for Foreigners

Foreigners arriving in Russia for periods longer than three months will have to submit their fingerprints and other biometric data under a new law that President Vladimir Putin signed Thursday.

Migrant workers will be required to submit biometric data within 30 days, while those foreigners visiting outside of work will have a window of 90 days from arrival in Russia.

The same deadlines also apply to medical examinations to check for diseases including HIV as well as the presence of drugs, according to the legislation.