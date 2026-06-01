Russia Bans Jet Fuel Exports Until Late November

The Russian government on Monday announced a ban on jet fuel exports until the end of November, as Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries throughout the country have led to slumps in domestic production and gasoline shortages in some places.

In a statement, the government said the measure was introduced to “ensure stability in the domestic fuel market.” Supplies to countries that maintain active intergovernmental agreements with Russia will be exempt from the restriction.

The embargo, which expires on Nov. 30, marks Russia’s first-ever ban on jet fuel exports, according to the RBC news outlet.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian oil infrastructure over the past several months in a bid to deprive the Kremlin of energy windfalls amid the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Strikes on refineries have halted or scaled back production at facilities that account for around one-quarter of the country’s total refining capacity and more than 30% of its gasoline output, according to Reuters.

Bloomberg reported that processing volumes at Russian refineries have plummeted to 4.69 million barrels per day — the lowest level since 2009.

A total ban on gasoline exports remains in force across Russia through July 31. Despite that ban, gas stations in annexed Crimea have begun rationing fuel to deal with a local shortage.

Meanwhile, amid the global energy crisis caused by the Iran war, Britain last month eased sanctions on imports of Russian jet fuel and diesel “to protect U.K. consumers.” That decision followed a U.S. sanctions waiver for Russian oil shipments already at sea.