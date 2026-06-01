Annexed Crimea’s Largest Gas Station Chain Suspends Fuel Vouchers as Shortage Worsens

The largest gas station chain in annexed Crimea has suspended the distribution of gasoline vouchers, as local authorities warned that the peninsula’s current fuel shortage would likely last at least another month.

TES, which operates 115 gas stations across Crimea, said on its website on Monday that its “voucher purchasing service is unavailable at this time.”

The suspension follows a series of emergency rationing measures first introduced on May 22 to prevent panic buying. Additional limits have since been introduced, with public utilities and social service vehicles receiving priority at the pump.

Ordinary motorists who want to purchase AI-92 gasoline face a strict cap of 20 liters (5.2 gallons) per vehicle, and filling jerry cans or canisters has been banned entirely to prevent hoarding.

“The current difficulties are related to the need to strengthen security measures and optimize logistics routes,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Kremlin-installed governor of Sevastopol, wrote in a post on Telegram.