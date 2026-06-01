Annexed Crimea’s Largest Gas Station Chain Suspends Fuel Vouchers as Shortage Worsens

The largest gas station chain in annexed Crimea has suspended the distribution of gasoline vouchers, as local authorities warned that the peninsula’s current fuel shortage would likely last at least another month.
TES, which operates 115 gas stations across Crimea, said on its website on Monday that its “voucher purchasing service is unavailable at this time.”
The suspension follows a series of emergency rationing measures first introduced on May 22 to prevent panic buying. Additional limits have since been introduced, with public utilities and social service vehicles receiving priority at the pump.
Ordinary motorists who want to purchase AI-92 gasoline face a strict cap of 20 liters (5.2 gallons) per vehicle, and filling jerry cans or canisters has been banned entirely to prevent hoarding.
“The current difficulties are related to the need to strengthen security measures and optimize logistics routes,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Kremlin-installed governor of Sevastopol, wrote in a post on Telegram.
Razvozhayev said daily quotas at gas stations in the port city are selling out within hours. Both Razvozhayev and Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov said resolving the fuel shortage will take at least 30 days.
The localized energy crunch comes amid a sustained campaign of Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Russian oil infrastructure.
Strikes on refineries have halted or scaled back production at facilities that account for around one-quarter of the country’s total refining capacity and more than 30% of its gasoline output, according to Reuters.
The Kremlin said Monday that “all levels of government” were working to resolve the fuel shortage in Crimea. In late May, it said it saw “no risks” of nationwide gasoline shortages as Russia’s Energy Ministry assured that the domestic gasoline market remained “stable and under control.”
A total ban on gasoline exports remains in force across Russia through July 31.
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