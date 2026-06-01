Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills 1 in Belgorod Region

A Ukrainian drone attack on Monday afternoon left one man dead and wounded another in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, local authorities said.

Belgorod’s regional crisis response center said the attack took place in the village of Pushkarnoye, located around 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of the border with eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

It said paramedics would bring the wounded man to a hospital in the regional capital.

Earlier on Monday, the crisis response center said a truck driver was hospitalized in the city of Belgorod after a Ukrainian drone targeted the vehicle he was driving on a highway east of the capital.

Acting Belgorod region Governor Alexander Shuvayev, who took office last month, said in a post on VKontakte that Russian air defense systems in the region were gradually improving their ability to intercept Ukrainian drones.

Shuvayev did not immediately comment on the latest deadly attack.

Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.