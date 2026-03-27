1 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Belgorod Region

Ukrainian drone strikes killed a motorist in the southwestern Belgorod region, authorities said Friday afternoon.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said one drone struck a vehicle in the border village of Malomikhaylovka, killing the driver.

In the nearby village of Nezhegol, another drone crashed into an Ozon delivery truck. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

In the city of Grayvoron, located in a different part of the Belgorod region, a volunteer in a territorial defense unit was injured while repelling a drone attack. He was also hospitalized.

The Belgorod region’s crisis center said Ukraine had launched around 160 drones at the region over the past day.

Nearly 150 people were killed in Ukrainian attacks in the Belgorod region in 2025.

Deaths and injuries from cross-border attacks in the region so far this year have almost tripled compared to the same period in 2025.

Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.