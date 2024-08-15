Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod Region Injures 4

At least four people including two paramedics were injured in drone attacks on the Belgorod region town of Shebekinio, authorities said early Thursday.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a female paramedic suffered injuries to one of her legs and arms. A male paramedic received a concussion and shrapnel wounds on his back due to an explosion.

Both paramedics and the two other injured civilians were taken to a hospital in the Belgorod region, the governor said. An apartment building briefly caught fire following the attack, he added.

Russia’s military said it destroyed one Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region overnight and a second one on Thursday morning.