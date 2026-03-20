Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills Man in Belgorod Region

A Ukrainian drone attack has killed a person in the southwestern Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Friday.
The man died in the village of Murom across the border from eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Gladkov wrote on Telegram without disclosing further details.
Later in the afternoon, he said a woman was hospitalized in critical condition in the border town of Grayvoron after being injured in a Ukrainian drone strike.
Deaths and injuries from cross-border attacks on the Belgorod region so far in 2026 have almost tripled over the same period last year.
Belgorod region Deputy Governor Olga Medvedeva said Thursday the number of drone attacks on civilian vehicles has doubled since January.
Nearly 150 people were killed in Ukrainian attacks in the Belgorod region in 2025.
Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.
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