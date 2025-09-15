Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drone Attack on Belgorod Region Kills 2 Women

Anton Vergun / TASS

A Ukrainian drone attack killed two women in a border village in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, authorities said Monday morning.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attack took place in Golovichino, a village located around 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Gladkov said one of the women killed in the attack died before paramedics could reach her, while the second died after being brought to a nearby hospital.

Three other people were injured in the drone strike, the governor said, adding that a car was destroyed.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted and destroyed six Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Separately, Gladkov said on Monday that a local man who had been injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in April died from his injuries at the hospital.

