Crimea Raises Gasoline Purchase Limit Amid Ongoing Shortages

Russian-backed authorities in annexed Crimea have increased the daily limit on retail gasoline sales a month after introducing fuel rationing measures to address shortages.

Starting Monday, Crimean drivers will be able to buy up to 30 liters of gasoline per person per day, Moscow-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said late Sunday.

Authorities began limiting drivers to 30 liters (7.9 gallons) of gasoline per purchase late last month, then lowered it to 20 liters (5.3 gallons) at the start of October.

Crimean Prime Minister Yury Gotsanyuk said Monday the number of functioning gas stations had increased from roughly 70 earlier in October to more than 130.

Moscow-installed authorities have also imposed temporary price caps for gasoline and diesel after the fuel deficit, which began in mid-August and worsened in September, hit Crimea.