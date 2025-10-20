Crimea Raises Gasoline Purchase Limit Amid Ongoing Shortages

Russian-backed authorities in annexed Crimea have increased the daily limit on retail gasoline sales a month after introducing fuel rationing measures to address shortages.
Starting Monday, Crimean drivers will be able to buy up to 30 liters of gasoline per person per day, Moscow-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said late Sunday.
Authorities began limiting drivers to 30 liters (7.9 gallons) of gasoline per purchase late last month, then lowered it to 20 liters (5.3 gallons) at the start of October.
Crimean Prime Minister Yury Gotsanyuk said Monday the number of functioning gas stations had increased from roughly 70 earlier in October to more than 130.
Moscow-installed authorities have also imposed temporary price caps for gasoline and diesel after the fuel deficit, which began in mid-August and worsened in September, hit Crimea.
Across Russia, the government has struggled to contain a broader fuel supply crunch and rising prices following Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries and ongoing maintenance shutdowns at several plants.
Officials said earlier they expected to meet Crimea’s fuel demand by the end of October.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last week he was confident that supply constraints would be “overcome in the near future.”
Analysts say the Russian fuel market has shown tentative signs of stabilization after record-high wholesale prices, though demand remains high and logistical bottlenecks continue to strain regional supply.
