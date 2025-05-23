Lavrov Says Vatican Is Not an Appropriate Venue for Peace Talks With Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday cast doubt over the Vatican as a potential location for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, saying that the Holy See would not be the appropriate place to host two mainly Orthodox Christian nations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday that Pope Leo XIV had confirmed his willingness to host talks during a phone call with her. The Vatican press office declined to comment further.

Pope Leo, the first U.S.-born pontiff, said soon after his election this month that the Vatican could act as a mediator in global conflicts, without specifically mentioning Russia and Ukraine.

Lavrov, speaking at the Diplomatic Academy in Moscow on Friday, played down the idea of the Vatican as the next venue.

"Many people are fantasizing about when and where [the meeting] will take place. We don't have any ideas right now," the foreign minister said.

The Kremlin said earlier there was not yet any agreement on where a new round of talks would take place.