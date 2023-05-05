Lavrov Says Drone Attack on Kremlin Impossible Without U.S. Knowledge

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin could not have happened without Washington's awareness and warned Russia would respond with "concrete actions."

"It's clear that without the knowledge of their minders, the terrorists from Kyiv could not have carried out (the attack)," Lavrov said during a visit to India, referring to Washington.

On Wednesday Russia said it had thwarted a drone attack on the Kremlin, in what it said was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We will respond with concrete actions," Lavrov said Friday.