Lavrov Says Offensive in Ukraine ‘Cleansed’ Russian Society

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that Moscow's large-scale military intervention against Ukraine had "cleansed" Russian society, after thousands fled the country or were detained since fighting broke out.

Since the Kremlin ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022, officials in Moscow have repeatedly branded as "traitors" Russians who fled the country to escape a sweeping mobilization drive or for political reasons.

"The special military operation has united our society like never before and contributed to the cleansing of people who do not feel they belong to Russian history and culture," Lavrov said during a press conference.

"Some of those have left, some have stayed but have started to think," he added.