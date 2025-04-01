Ukraine, Russia Complain to U.S. About Strikes on Energy Sites

Both Ukraine and Russia complained to the United States about striking each other's energy sites on Tuesday, with Kyiv calling on Washington to strengthen sanctions on Moscow for "violating" agreements made in Saudi Arabia.

Each side has accused the other of breaking a supposed deal to stop firing on energy sites, though a formal agreement has not been put in place and what commitments each side has undertaken remain unclear.

Following separate meetings with U.S. officials, the White House said both Ukraine and Russia had "agreed to develop measures for implementing" an "agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, was in touch with U.S. officials.

"We have passed on all the necessary information about Russian violations in the energy sector," Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

He earlier called on Washington to strengthen sanctions on Russia as a response.

"I believe we have come to the point of increasing the sanctions impact, because I believe that the Russians are violating what they have promised America. At least what America has told us, and publicly," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv.

"And we very much hope that President [Donald] Trump has all these appropriate tools to increase the sanctions pressure on the Russian side."

He said Ukraine remains "ready" for an unconditional ceasefire with Russia.