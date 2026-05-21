Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills 3 Railroad Workers in Bryansk Region

A Ukrainian drone attack killed three railroad workers in the western Bryansk region, the state-owned Russian Railways (RZhD) said Thursday evening.

“Today, a switcher locomotive came under a drone attack at the Unecha station. Our comrades tragically lost their lives,” RZhD wrote in a statement on Telegram.

RZhD identified the victims as train driver Evgeny Kozhanov, his assistant Vyacheslav Kharitonchik and repair technician Daniil Kharitonchik, a rare instance of when the names of people killed in a Ukrainian strike in Russia are made public.

Vyacheslav Kharitonchik was the father of Daniil Kharitonchik, the company said.

The town of Unecha is located 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Russia’s border with Ukraine.

“RZhD will do everything in its power to provide the families with the necessary support and to help them through this irreplaceable loss,” the company said.