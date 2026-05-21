Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills 3 Railroad Workers in Bryansk Region

bryansktoday.ru

A Ukrainian drone attack killed three railroad workers in the western Bryansk region, the state-owned Russian Railways (RZhD) said Thursday evening. 

“Today, a switcher locomotive came under a drone attack at the Unecha station. Our comrades tragically lost their lives,” RZhD wrote in a statement on Telegram. 

RZhD identified the victims as train driver Evgeny Kozhanov, his assistant Vyacheslav Kharitonchik and repair technician Daniil Kharitonchik, a rare instance of when the names of people killed in a Ukrainian strike in Russia are made public. 

Vyacheslav Kharitonchik was the father of Daniil Kharitonchik, the company said.

The town of Unecha is located 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Russia’s border with Ukraine. 

“RZhD will do everything in its power to provide the families with the necessary support and to help them through this irreplaceable loss,” the company said.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war , Bryansk , Russian Railways

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

2 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Western Russia

Authorities reported the two deaths in the border regions of Belgorod and Kursk, which regularly face attacks from Ukraine.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Drone Strike on Western Bryansk Region Kills 1

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk region overnight.
1 Min read

Russia Says Downed 117 Ukrainian Drones, Air Bases Reportedly Targeted

Local media in the Nizhny Novgorod region reported at least 10 explosions near the Savasleyka air base.
2 Min read

Kyiv Claims New Attack on Oil Depot in Russia

Local authorities said the drone had been "neutralized" but still managed "to drop munitions" over the oil depot.
2 Min read