Lukashenko Had a Dream. And That Dream Went ‘Boom.’

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed Thursday that he had achieved one of his dreams: securing an arsenal of Russian Iskander-M nuclear-capable ballistic missile systems.
“I once dreamed about this, and now we have more than one,” Lukashenko said as Belarus and Russia wrapped up a three-day joint tactical nuclear exercise.
“It’s a good weapon,” he was quoted as saying by Belarusian media.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said earlier that it had delivered the nuclear warheads to field storage sites across Belarus for the drills, which conclude on Thursday.
The war games featured a Belarusian missile formation practicing the logistics of loading these “special” Iskander-M warheads onto launch vehicles and “covertly advancing” to designated positions to prep for launch.
Russia’s military released footage showcasing troop movements, warhead assembly and combat aviation flights.
Both Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin watched the final leg of the maneuvers via video link, with Belarusian state news agency Belta noting it was the first joint nuclear simulation of its kind between the two allies.
“We’re not threatening anyone, not under any circumstances. But heaven forbid if anyone tries anything […] we won’t mince words,” Lukashenko said.
The Kremlin said earlier on Thursday that the nuclear drills were intended as a deliberate “signal” to EU and NATO countries.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.