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Lukashenko Had a Dream. And That Dream Went ‘Boom.’

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko picks potatoes against the backdrop of a nuclear explosion. president.gov.by / U.S. government

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed Thursday that he had achieved one of his dreams: securing an arsenal of Russian Iskander-M nuclear-capable ballistic missile systems.

“I once dreamed about this, and now we have more than one,” Lukashenko said as Belarus and Russia wrapped up a three-day joint tactical nuclear exercise.

“It’s a good weapon,” he was quoted as saying by Belarusian media.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said earlier that it had delivered the nuclear warheads to field storage sites across Belarus for the drills, which conclude on Thursday.

The war games featured a Belarusian missile formation practicing the logistics of loading these “special” Iskander-M warheads onto launch vehicles and “covertly advancing” to designated positions to prep for launch. 

Russia’s military released footage showcasing troop movements, warhead assembly and combat aviation flights.

Both Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin watched the final leg of the maneuvers via video link, with Belarusian state news agency Belta noting it was the first joint nuclear simulation of its kind between the two allies.

“We’re not threatening anyone, not under any circumstances. But heaven forbid if anyone tries anything […] we won’t mince words,” Lukashenko said.

The Kremlin said earlier on Thursday that the nuclear drills were intended as a deliberate “signal” to EU and NATO countries.

Read more about: Nuclear Weapons , Lukashenko , Belarus , Military

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