Lukashenko Had a Dream. And That Dream Went ‘Boom.’

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed Thursday that he had achieved one of his dreams: securing an arsenal of Russian Iskander-M nuclear-capable ballistic missile systems.

“I once dreamed about this, and now we have more than one,” Lukashenko said as Belarus and Russia wrapped up a three-day joint tactical nuclear exercise.

“It’s a good weapon,” he was quoted as saying by Belarusian media.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said earlier that it had delivered the nuclear warheads to field storage sites across Belarus for the drills, which conclude on Thursday.

The war games featured a Belarusian missile formation practicing the logistics of loading these “special” Iskander-M warheads onto launch vehicles and “covertly advancing” to designated positions to prep for launch.