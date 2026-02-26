2 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Western Russia

Ukrainian drone strikes killed two people and injured six others in the border regions of Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk over the past 24 hours, local authorities said.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said late Wednesday that a man wounded in an attack earlier in the day had died before paramedics could bring him to a hospital.

In the neighboring Kursk region, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said a 62-year-old man was killed in a similar strike, while his 33-year-old son was hospitalized after being wounded.

“The victim and his father were standing beside a house when the enemy launched a vile attack,” Khinshtein wrote on Telegram.