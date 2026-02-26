2 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Western Russia

Ukrainian drone strikes killed two people and injured six others in the border regions of Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk over the past 24 hours, local authorities said.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said late Wednesday that a man wounded in an attack earlier in the day had died before paramedics could bring him to a hospital.
In the neighboring Kursk region, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said a 62-year-old man was killed in a similar strike, while his 33-year-old son was hospitalized after being wounded.
“The victim and his father were standing beside a house when the enemy launched a vile attack,” Khinshtein wrote on Telegram.
Five others were wounded on Wednesday afternoon in various attacks on the Bryansk region, which borders both Ukraine and Belarus, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz.
A woman riding on a bus was hospitalized after being struck in an attack. Three other people were wounded when a drone crashed into their house.
Later on Wednesday evening, Bogomaz said a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after a Ukrainian drone attack.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems downed 73 Ukrainian drones throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening, including 17 over the Belgorod region, seven over the Kursk region and five over the Bryansk region.
Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Russia’s military said it downed 17 Ukrainian drones, including over the Bryansk and Belgorod regions, but not over the Kursk region.
