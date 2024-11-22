NATO and Ukraine to Discuss Russia’s Hypersonic Missile Strike

NATO and Ukraine will hold talks in Brussels next week following Russia’s test-firing of an experimental hypersonic intermediate-range missile, diplomats said Friday.
Ambassadors from NATO and Ukraine will convene on Tuesday in the NATO-Ukraine Council to address the missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, officials told AFP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the new-generation missile, which Moscow tested in the strike, is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. He described the attack as a response to Ukraine’s use of U.S. and U.K.-supplied long-range weapons against targets inside Russian territory.
Putin also issued a warning to Western nations, claiming Russia is “entitled” to target military facilities in countries that allow Ukraine to use their weapons against Russia.
A NATO spokesperson dismissed the significance of the missile test, stating: “Deploying this capability will neither change the course of the conflict nor deter NATO allies from supporting Ukraine.”
The United States, a leading NATO member, accused Russia of “escalating at every turn” in its war against Ukraine, now approaching its third year.
Ukraine this week fired Western-supplied long-range missiles into Russian territory for the first time.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia had notified Washington of its hypersonic missile launch via an automatic nuclear de-escalation hotline, providing 30 minutes of advance warning.
