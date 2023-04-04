Russia Warns of ‘Countermeasures’ to Finland’s NATO Membership

Russia warned Tuesday that it will take military and other steps to respond to its neighbor Finland joining NATO after decades of non-alignment.

Finland became the 31st member of the U.S.-led military alliance after a historic strategic shift, and one of the fastest membership processes in NATO’s recent history, triggered by Russia’s invasion of its other western neighbor, Ukraine.

“Naturally, this forces us to take countermeasures to ensure our own tactical and strategic security,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing.

Peskov described Helsinki’s new military alignment as an “escalation” and an “encroachment on Russia’s security and national interests.”

In separate comments, the Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated its threat to take “military, technical and other retaliatory measures” in response to the perceived threat as the NATO-Russia border doubled in size with Finland’s membership.

It vowed to take “concrete defense-building steps” taking into account whether NATO infrastructure and attack weapons would be deployed within Finland.