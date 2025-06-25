NATO Breathes Sigh of Relief After Tiptoeing Around Trump at Summit

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The NATO leaders’ summit was tailor-made for Donald Trump, with a truncated schedule and a headline defense spending commitment secured in advance so the U.S. president could arrive having already secured something of a victory. While Trump’s remark that NATO’s collective defense clause was open to interpretation set teeth on edge before he touched down on Dutch soil, he left saying he saw the alliance differently, having seen the “love and passion” that European NATO leaders showed for their countries during discussions. Heads of state affirmed their commitment to treat an attack on one member as an attack on all and pledged to raise their levels of defense spending to 5% of GDP, up from 2%, by 2035. This figure was split into two categories: 3.5% on core defense requirements such as the armed forces, and an additional 1.5% to build national resilience by upgrading national infrastructure and their manufacturing base. A European defense official, speaking anonymously to The Moscow Times in order to discuss matters freely, said there is an additional document that sets out what kind of spending will contribute toward the 1.5% target. But the document’s wording was watered down to allow Spain, which spends the lowest share of its GDP on defense out of any NATO member state, to spend below 3.5% provided it meets the updated capability requirements set out on June 5. Multiple leaders expressed frustration with Madrid, though Belgium and Slovakia have signaled they might also struggle to reach the new benchmark. Rutte told reporters on Monday that Spain had not secured an opt-out from the targets, but had a different interpretation of how much it would need to spend to reach its new targets. “I have always had the highest respect for Spain’s contribution to NATO,” he said. “The fact is that Spain thinks it can achieve those targets on a percentage of 2.1%. NATO is absolutely convinced Spain will have to spend 3.5% altogether.”

The details of those capability targets are still under wraps. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called for some of them to be made public, pointing to Europe’s empty stockpiles of ammunition and air defense. “[What NATO has is to] is known for Russians. So from whom are we hiding it? From our societies?” Budrys said. Budrys’ Polish counterpart, Radek Sikorski, was less certain. “I’ll have to think about that. We should have some secrets in NATO,” he told The Moscow Times. As well as the new spending commitments, the summit saw the signing of a new defense industrial plan to ramp up defense industry across the alliance and create jobs. Speaking to journalists, Secretary General Mark Rutte said it would include the production of thousands of tanks and armored vehicles and millions of rounds of artillery munitions to build up stockpiles to deter Russia from a possible attack. He also announced a planned fivefold increase in air defense capabilities.