Trump Dismisses Ukraine Ceasefire Push After Zelensky, European Leaders Arrive for White House Talks

Ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders at the White House on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump threw cold water on one of Kyiv’s main demands that talks on ending the war in Ukraine should be focused on achieving a ceasefire. “I don’t think you need a ceasefire,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, sitting alongside Zelensky. “I know that it might be good to have, but I can also understand, strategically, why one country or the other wouldn’t want it. You have a ceasefire, and they rebuild, and rebuild, and rebuild. And maybe they don’t want that.”

Zelensky and other European leaders are convening with Trump for a high-stakes meeting aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, days after the American president held a short summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. Trump said he was planning to call Putin immediately after Monday’s talks, adding that he would urge the leaders of the two warring countries to hold a trilateral peace summit with the United States. “If we don’t have a ‘trilat,’ then the fighting continues,” Trump told reporters. “I think if we have a ‘trilat’ there’s a good chance of maybe ending [the war].”

Wearing a black suit jacket and dress shirt, Zelensky was greeted at the White House by a smiling Trump, who pumped his fist in the air before shaking hands with the Ukrainian leader. Asked by reporters if he had anything to say before the meeting, Trump said: “We love them.” Other European leaders, including EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, arrived at the White House earlier in the day and are expected to play a mediating role in talks as they try to present a united front. “A big day at the White House,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform ahead of the rapidly organized meeting. “We have never had so many European Leaders here at one time. A great honor for America!!! [Let’s] see what the results will be???” Trump and Zelensky are expected to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands for ending the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin leader outlined during last week’s summit in Anchorage, Alaska. While the exact details of those demands have not been made public, a flurry of reports over the weekend suggest they hinge on Kyiv ceding claim to the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, including territory not currently occupied by Russian forces. Just days before he met with Putin, Trump himself had said that “There’ll be some land swapping going on.” And on Sunday, he urged Ukraine to give up annexed Crimea, as well as abandon its ambitions to join NATO, both key demands from Putin.