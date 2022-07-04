Moscow Renames Area Near U.K. Embassy ‘Luhansk Square’ After Ukraine Separatists

Moscow authorities will rename a stretch of land outside the British Embassy in honor of one of eastern Ukraine's pro-Moscow breakaway republics, the Moscow Mayor’s Office said Monday.

The area — which runs along Smolenskaya Naberezhnaya between Protochny Pereulok and the exit onto Ulitsa Novy Arbat — will now be known as “Luhansk People’s Republic Square,” the Mayor’s Office said.

The announcement follows Russian forces’ capture of the strategic city of Lysychansk, effectively securing control over eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region four months after the start of Moscow’s invasion.

City residents chose the location in a poll on state-run voting portal “Active Citizen.”