Moscow Confirms It Captured British Man Fighting for Ukraine in Kursk Region

Russian authorities confirmed Tuesday that a British man had been captured while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces during Kyiv’s offensive in the southwestern Kursk region.
A court in Kursk announced Monday that it remanded James Scott Rhys Anderson in custody, accusing him of participating in “armed hostilities on the territory of the Kursk region.”
This marks the first official confirmation of Anderson’s detention following the circulation of a video on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels over the weekend.
That video showed a man with his hands apparently tied, identifying himself as James Anderson. The man claimed he had joined Ukraine’s armed forces after being dismissed from the British army in 2023.
U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Monday that London had been “updated about that development” and pledged to “offer this UK national all the support we can.”
The Leninsky District Court in Kursk accused Anderson of “a set of particularly serious offenses that pose a danger to society,” including alleged membership in Ukraine’s armed forces, illegal border crossing and participation in hostilities.
The court did not disclose the specific charges against Anderson or the length of his detention.
Russia classifies foreign fighters in Ukraine as “mercenaries,” allowing prosecution under its criminal code instead of granting them prisoner-of-war protections under the Geneva Conventions.
In 2022, a Russian-controlled court in eastern Ukraine sentenced two British fighters to death for aiding Ukraine, though they were later freed in a prisoner exchange.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.