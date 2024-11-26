Moscow Confirms It Captured British Man Fighting for Ukraine in Kursk Region

Russian authorities confirmed Tuesday that a British man had been captured while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces during Kyiv’s offensive in the southwestern Kursk region.

A court in Kursk announced Monday that it remanded James Scott Rhys Anderson in custody, accusing him of participating in “armed hostilities on the territory of the Kursk region.”

This marks the first official confirmation of Anderson’s detention following the circulation of a video on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels over the weekend.

That video showed a man with his hands apparently tied, identifying himself as James Anderson. The man claimed he had joined Ukraine’s armed forces after being dismissed from the British army in 2023.