Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says It Captured Nearly 1K Russian Soldiers Since Launching Kursk Offensive

By AFP
Russian soldiers in the Kursk region. Russian Defence Ministry / TASS

Ukraine said Thursday that its armed forces had captured nearly 1,000 Russian soldiers in the southwestern Kursk region since it launched a surprise incursion into the border region in August.

"During the operation, Ukrainian forces captured 909 Russian servicemen, significantly replenishing the exchange fund," the Ukrainian military said in a statement, referring to reserves of Russian prisoners of war it hopes to exchange for its own captured soldiers.

"This made it possible to bring home hundreds of Ukrainian defenders who had been held in Russian prisons," it added.

Prisoner exchanges are one of the few ongoing areas of cooperation between Kyiv and Moscow since the full-scale invasion nearly three years ago. Ukraine has made returning its captured servicemen a key priority.

Since launching its offensive in the Kursk region last year, Ukraine has gradually lost ground to Russian troops as they try to drive Ukrainian forces out of the country.

Kyiv argues that the territory it occupies inside Russia will be an important bargaining chip in any future peace negotiations with the Kremlin, whose forces have been making steady gains across the front line in eastern Ukraine in recent months.

Read more about: Kursk , Ukraine war , Prisoners of war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Shoigu Rules Out Talks With Ukraine Amid Kursk Incursion

“Naturally, we won’t have any negotiations with them [Ukraine] until we throw them out of our territory,” Security Council chief Sergei Shoigu said...
1 Min read

Putin Seethes as Ukraine’s Shock Incursion Catches Leadership By Surprise

Putin “probably hasn't been seen like this since our [Russian army] was forced to retreat from Kherson in the fall of 2022,” an official said.
4 Min read

Russia Says Intercepted 19 Drones, 1 Missile in Overnight Air Attacks

Minor fires broke out in the southwestern Kursk and Belgorod regions, but authorities said no one was injured in the strikes.
1 Min read

Fire at Russian Oil Depot Extinguished After Ukrainian Drone Strike, Authorities Say

Three fuel tanks were hit in a Ukrainian drone attack in the early hours of Sunday, but emergency crews contained the blaze only on Tuesday.
1 Min read