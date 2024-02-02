French President Macron Condemns Killing of Aid Workers in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Friday that two French aid workers had been killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine and condemned the attack as "outrageous."
Ukrainian officials said the two men died in a recent drone attack in southern Ukraine.
"Two French aid workers have been killed in Ukraine by a Russian strike. A cowardly and outrageous act," Macron said on X (formerly Twitter).
"My solidarity goes out to all the volunteers who are committed to helping people," he added.
France's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne warned that "Russia will have to answer for its crimes."
Ukrainian officials said the two French nationals were killed and three other foreigners were wounded on Thursday in the town of Beryslav, near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced gratitude for the two men's work in the war-torn country.
"Russian terror knows no boundaries or victims' nationalities," Zelensky said.
"The brave French aid workers assisted people and we will always be grateful for their humanity," he added.