French President Macron Condemns Killing of Aid Workers in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Friday that two French aid workers had been killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine and condemned the attack as "outrageous."

Ukrainian officials said the two men died in a recent drone attack in southern Ukraine.

"Two French aid workers have been killed in Ukraine by a Russian strike. A cowardly and outrageous act," Macron said on X (formerly Twitter).

"My solidarity goes out to all the volunteers who are committed to helping people," he added.