Biden Says Putin ‘Not Going to Stop at Ukraine'

By AFP
U.S. President Joe Biden on state visit in France. MICHEL EULER / AP POOL / TASS

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday pledged Washington's support for Kyiv in its battle against the Russian invasion, warning that Vladimir Putin would "not stop" at Ukraine.

"Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine," Biden said alongside French President Emmanuel Macron after talks in Paris.

"All of Europe will be threatened, we are not going to let that happen," Biden told journalists during his state visit to France.

"The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not, I say it again, walk away," he added.

Macron told Biden in front of reporters: "I thank you, Mr. President, for being the president of the world's number one power but doing it with the loyalty of a partner who likes and respects the Europeans."

Both Biden and Macron on Friday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris, pledging support for the Ukrainian cause.

The U.S. president, 81, has been in France since Wednesday and took part in this week's commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that changed the course of World War II.

On Friday, Biden warned of the need to preserve American democracy and drew parallels between World War II and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine war , Joe Biden , France , WWII

