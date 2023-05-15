Zelensky Visits France After EU Honors Ukraine Fight 'for Europe'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Paris Sunday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, after accepting a prize for his country's fight for "European ideals" during a visit to Germany.

"Paris. With each visit, Ukraine's defense and offensive capabilities are expanding," Zelensky tweeted as he arrived on Sunday evening at the airbase of Villacoublay southwest of Paris.

"The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing."

Macron shortly afterwards welcomed Zelensky to the Elysee Palace, for the second time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

"Every day we are bringing peace closer for all Ukrainians and Europeans," Zelensky wrote on Telegram, posting a video of the welcoming ceremony.

The French leader's office said the pair would discuss France's "support" in responding to "Ukraine's urgent military and humanitarian needs" during dinner at the presidential palace.

Macron would "reaffirm the unwavering support of France and Europe for restoring Ukraine's legitimate rights and defend its fundamental interests," it added.

Zelensky's arrival in Paris came hours after EU leaders in Germany presented him with a prize for the Ukrainian people for fighting for the bloc's freedom and values.

"Ukraine incarnates everything the European idea is living for: the courage of convictions, the fight for values and freedom, the commitment to peace and unity," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at the Charlemagne award ceremony in Aachen.

"President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are fighting for the values and the obligation that this prize embodies. And in doing so, they are also fighting for our own freedom and our values," she said in a message echoed by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

For German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russia's war on its neighbor had "cemented one clear realization: Ukraine is part of our European family."