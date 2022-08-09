France Bans Russians From Chateau Over Ukraine War

The French military has banned Russian nationals from visiting the Chateau de Vincennes, a medieval fortress and tourist attraction on the edge of Paris, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, officials told AFP.

Once the residence of French kings and among Europe's best-preserved monuments of its kind, the castle is for the most part open to the public, including for tours, concerts, theatre plays and other events.

It also houses part of the French armed forces' historical archives, to which access is restricted.

Each year some 150,000 people visit the chateau, paying 9.50 euros per adult admission.

But on July 28, two Russian women were refused access.

"A guard at the metal detector asked to see my passport," said one of the women, 31, who works as a journalist and has been in France for five months, having left Russia "because of the war."

On inspecting the document, the guard informed her she couldn't pass, the woman, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

Another guard also denied her entry and gave as the reason "because you are Russian," she said, adding she couldn't believe what she was hearing.

Contacted by AFP, the defense ministry confirmed late Monday that it had, indeed, "restricted access to military installations to Russian nationals" because of the invasion.

Russian journalists could, however, apply for an exemption, a ministry official added.