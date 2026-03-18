Daria Kozyreva, Jailed for Anti-War Statements, Released From Prison

Daria Kozyreva, a 20-year-old woman who was jailed for “discrediting” the Russian army, was released from prison on Wednesday morning, independent media reported.

Kozyreva was arrested on the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine after she attached a poem by Ukrainian writer Taras Shevchenko to his monument in St. Petersburg.

In April 2025, a judge sentenced her to two years and eight months in prison after finding her guilty of “discrediting” the Russian army.

Authorities claimed Kozyreva “discredited” the military in comments she gave to the U.S.-funded outlet Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) following her expulsion from St. Petersburg State University.