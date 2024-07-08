FSB Claims to Foil Ukrainian, NATO Attempt to Hijack Strategic Bomber

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday it had prevented an attempt by Ukraine to hijack a missile-carrying strategic bomber. In the process, the FSB claimed it gained intelligence to help Russia’s military strike Ukrainian territory.

“The FSB has stopped another Ukrainian special services attempt to carry out an operation to hijack the Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber,” the Russian intelligence agency said in a statement.

It claimed an unidentified “special service of a NATO country” was involved in “preparing and implementing” the operation.

According to the FSB, an unidentified Russian pilot was promised money and “Italian citizenship” for flying and landing the Tu-22M3 in Ukraine.