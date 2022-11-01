Activists Occupy Yandex Founder’s $3.4M Amsterdam Home – Reports

A group of activists has occupied the multimillion-dollar Amsterdam home of EU-sanctioned Russian tech tycoon Arkady Volozh, Dutch media reported Monday.

Volozh, 58, is the co-founder and former CEO of tech giant Yandex, Russia’s equivalent of Google. He stepped down in June after the European Union sanctioned him in its response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Dutch daily NRC and weekly De Groene Amsterdammer reported in early October that Volozh was the owner of a 3.4-million-euro ($3.37 million) mansion in southern Amsterdam that he had purchased through an offshore company in 2018-19.

The protesters told NRC that they had been squatting in the vacant residence allegedly belonging to Volozh since Thursday evening.

Banners reading “Yandex + FSB = [Heart]” in Cyrillic were photographed hanging from the five-story property, a reference to the tech giant’s alleged ties with Russia’s Federal Security Service. English-language banners reading “against war and capitalism” were seen unfurled nearby.