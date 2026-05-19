U.S. Extends Russian Oil Waiver for a Second Time

The U.S Department of the Treasury on Monday announced a 30-day extension of a sanctions waiver that allows countries to purchase Russian seaborne oil, as the conflict in the Middle East continues to roil energy markets.

The temporary general license, which had been allowed to lapse over the weekend, is now effective until June 17. The move marks the second time Washington has permitted the relief measure to expire before quickly reinstating it.

“U.S. Treasury is issuing a temporary 30-day general license to provide the most vulnerable nations with the ability to temporarily access Russian oil currently stranded at sea,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote in a post on X.

Bessent said the “extension will provide additional flexibility, and we will work with these nations to provide specific licenses as needed.”