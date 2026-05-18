World Gymnastics Lifts Ban on Russian and Belarusian Flags and Anthems

Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be allowed to compete under their national flags and anthems again, the sport’s governing body, World Gymnastics, announced on Monday, fully restoring membership rights stripped after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s Gymnastics Federation welcomed the decision, calling it “an important step toward strengthening the unity of the global gymnastics community and protecting athletes’ interests.”
Federation President Oleg Belozyorov, who also serves as president of Russian Railways, personally thanked World Gymnastics President Morinari Watanabe for “his consistent position, constructive approach and support for the principles of open international sport.”
The reversal applies to all five disciplines at World Gymnastics: artistic, rhythmic, trampoline, acrobatic and aerobic gymnastics.
Russia’s Gymnastics Federation confirmed that athletes across these disciplines are now eligible to represent their countries at world cups and championships scheduled for this summer and fall.
The first to compete under the restored status will be sports acrobatics athletes at a World Cup event in Burgas, Bulgaria, later this month.
Following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee recommended blanket bans on Russian and Belarusian national symbols, only gradually allowing vetted athletes to return as neutrals if they proved no ties to the military or security services.
The return of national symbols to international gymnastics follows similar reinstatement decisions by other governing bodies, including World Aquatics and United World Wrestling.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.