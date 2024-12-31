Russian Chess Player Dubov Misses Blitz Match After Falling Asleep

Russian chess grandmaster Daniil Dubov lost a match at the 2024 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in New York on Monday after he failed to show up on time, saying he had accidentally fallen asleep.
“I went to the hotel to quickly prepare for the game, but then I fell asleep,” Dubov told Norwegian media. “When I woke up, it was too late, so I came back later and continued playing.”
When asked by journalists how he managed to fall asleep before such a critical match, Dubov said: “I don’t know, I’m obviously talented.”
Dubov was scheduled to face American grandmaster Hans Niemann, who accused the Russian of purposefully skipping the match out of “cowardice.”
“Happy to play Dubov in a blitz match under ANY conditions. I will pay for his travel/accommodation and offer a 10k reward to a charity of his choice if he wins,” Niemann wrote on X.
Niemann is now set to face Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, the reigning seven-time World Blitz Chess Champion, in the event’s quarterfinals on Tuesday.
