Russian Gymnastics Federation Announces Return to International Competitions

Gymnastics competition "Cup of the Strongest" at the Irina Viner Gymnastics Palace in Moscow. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Gymnastics Federation announced Wednesday that its athletes and judges will make a return to international competitions.

In a statement published on its website, the federation said Russian athletes plan to compete in several upcoming events, including the 2025 Trampoline World Cup, the World Trampoline Championships and the 2025 Candidates Cup in artistic gymnastics.

“The Russian Gymnastics Federation continues systematic work aimed at restoring the full participation of Russian athletes in international sporting life,” the statement read.

The federation did not specify whether athletes would compete under the Russian flag.

The announcement follows a March decision by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), based in Switzerland, to allow 12 Russian gymnasts to compete as neutral athletes.

In April, however, the Russian Gymnastics Federation said those gymnasts had opted out of international events, citing “numerous groundless and prejudiced rejections” of other applicants. The federation said it supported the athletes’ decision.

Russian and Belarusian athletes were initially banned from FIG events following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, a move that sidelined athletes from a country historically dominant in gymnastics.

AFP contributed reporting.

