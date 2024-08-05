Russian Tennis Pair Andreeva, Shnaider Win Silver at Paris Olympics

Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider took home a silver medal in women's tennis doubles on Sunday, making them the first Russian athletes to get a medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Competing as Individual Neutral Athletes, known by the French acronym AIN, Andreeva and Shnaider lost the final to Italian tennis players Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from team sports in the Paris Games over Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

However, the IOC has allowed their gradual return under a neutral banner, providing the athletes concerned meet strict conditions. In Paris, there are just 15 Russians and 17 Belarusians competing.