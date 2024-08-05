Russian Tennis Pair Andreeva, Shnaider Win Silver at Paris Olympics

Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider took home a silver medal in women's tennis doubles on Sunday, making them the first Russian athletes to get a medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Competing as Individual Neutral Athletes, known by the French acronym AIN, Andreeva and Shnaider lost the final to Italian tennis players Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from team sports in the Paris Games over Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
However, the IOC has allowed their gradual return under a neutral banner, providing the athletes concerned meet strict conditions. In Paris, there are just 15 Russians and 17 Belarusians competing.
"It doesn't matter to me," said Andreeva when asked about competing as a neutral. "I just go on the court to play and I fight. That's what we did together this week."
Shnaider refused completely to discuss the ban on the Russian flag and anthem.
"We are here to fight as a pair and we are very proud of that," she told a press conference. "I will not answer any questions about politics. I am here to talk about tennis."
To be invited to Paris, "neutral individual athletes" who achieved good enough results to qualify had to pass a double-check. International sports federations and the IOC verified that the competitors did not actively support the war in Ukraine or have any links with their countries' armies.
Qualifying athletes were also not allowed to participate in the opening ceremony or compete under their national flags.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.