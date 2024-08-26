Paralympics Body Says 88 Russians to Compete as Neutrals in Paris

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said Monday that 88 Russian competitors will take part in the Paris Paralympics under a neutral banner.
The Games, which kick off on Wednesday, will also feature eight Belarusians competing as neutrals, IPC spokesman Craig Spence said at a press conference.
Para-athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus have had to compete under a neutral banner after being largely banned from major world sporting events following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The IPC, along with other world sporting federations, has overseen their gradual return as neutral participants in the Paralympics. However, individuals who qualified were required to go through a two-step verification process to be invited to compete at the games.
A third-party agency, employed by the IPC, was tasked with checking that potential competitors did not actively support the war in Ukraine, or have any links to their countries' militaries.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) undertook a similar process for the Olympic Games earlier this summer. Thirty-two neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus competed at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Paralympians from the two countries will not be allowed to participate in Wednesday's opening ceremony in Paris.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.