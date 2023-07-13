Support The Moscow Times!
Over 200 Russian Athletes Change ‘Sport Nationality’ to Keep Competing – Reports

Russian chess Grandmaster Alexandra Kosteniuk. Artur Lebedev / TASS

At least 204 Russian athletes have changed their sport nationality in order to continue competing in international events and avoid bans over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the independent Kholod reported Thursday, citing publicly available information.

An athlete's sport nationality refers to the country they officially represent in their sport, which may differ from their actual country of citizenship. However, some of the athletes in Kholod's report did change their country of citizenship as well.

Chess players represented the largest share of those who have switched their sport nationality, with 141 athletes transferring from Russia's chess federation to those of other countries over the past year. 

Alexandra Kosteniuk, a Russian chess grandmaster, announced that she would represent Switzerland in competitions shortly after signing an open letter to President Vladimir Putin last March demanding an end to the war in Ukraine.

A number of other sports disciplines have seen Russian athletes changing their national affiliations, including figure skaters, equestrians, tennis players, and racing drivers, as reported by Kholod.

Israel has welcomed the highest number of athletes, with 25 former Russian athletes now competing under the Israeli flag. Serbia followed closely with 19 athletes, while Germany and France attracted 13 and 12 athletes respectively.

Kholod wrote that the actual number of Russian athletes changing their sports citizenship was likely higher, especially when accounting for younger performers in lesser-known competitive games.

Read more about: Sports , Chess

no good option

Prigozhin Mutiny, ICC Warrant Create Dilemma for Putin Ahead of BRICS Summit

Weakened at home and wanted abroad, Putin has still not made a final decision on attending the summit in South Africa, officials told The Moscow Times...
3 Min read
cracking down

Dozens of Senior Russian Officers Detained, Fired After Wagner Mutiny – WSJ

Security services detained at least 13 senior military officers and suspended or fired 15 others in the wake of Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny.
1 Min read
cruel and unusual

Ukrainian Prisoners Tortured, Forced to Dig Russian Trenches – AP

The report describes a system of detention and abuse of civilians that the AP said stands in direct violation of the Geneva Conventions.
2 Min read
business continuing

Prigozhin-Linked Companies Win Government Contracts After Failed Mutiny

The contracts, which are all for the provision of food services to various state-run institutions, are worth a total of 1.06 billion rubles ($11.7 million)...
2 Min read