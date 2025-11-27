International Judo Body Allows Russian Athletes to Compete Under Flag Again

Russian judokas are once again allowed to compete under their national flag, the International Judo Federation (IJF) said Thursday, ending the neutral status imposed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“The IJF Executive Committee has therefore voted to permit Russian athletes to compete under their national flag once again, with anthem and insignia in place, beginning with the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam,” the federation said.

Russia’s judo community welcomed the move, a significant gesture in a sport closely associated with President Vladimir Putin, who holds a black belt.

“Judo is one of Russia’s favorite sports. Around half a million citizens regularly take part in it,” Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev wrote on Telegram. “It’s important to our country. Judo is a presidential sport.”

Russian Judo Federation president Sergei Soloveychik called the decision “historic,” saying he was pleased Russia had been reinstated.