Russian Skaters Allowed to Compete as Neutrals in 2026 Winter Olympics

Russian athletes will be able to qualify for the ice skating competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics as neutrals, the sport's governing body said Friday.

The International Skating Union (ISU) announced "a pathway to allow a limited number of individual neutral athletes (AIN) to participate under strict conditions in designated Olympic qualifying events for the 2025/26 season." The decision applies to figure skating and speed skating disciplines, the ISU said.

"Recognising that competing in the Olympic Winter Games is the pinnacle of any skater's career, the ISU has carefully examined the feasibility of implementing the IOC's recommendations on creating a pathway to facilitate the participation of athletes affiliated with ISU Members in Russia and Belarus in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026," the governing body added.

Just 15 Russian athletes were permitted to take part in the Paris Olympics this summer, competing as neutrals. To qualify for those Games, athletes had to pass a double check, first by the international sports federations and then by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), to prove they did not actively support the war in Ukraine or have any links with the military.