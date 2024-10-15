Russian Olympic Committee Chief Announces Surprise Resignation

The head of Russia's Olympic Committee announced his resignation on Tuesday, a surprise move that comes as Moscow faces isolation in international sporting organizations over its invasion of Ukraine.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, a five-time Olympic medallist, said in his resignation letter that there were "timely" reasons why Russian sport needed a new leader, but did not go into detail.

"Geopolitical challenges faced by our country dictate the need to optimize and centralize the management of key spheres of activity, including top-level sports," he said.

A professional fencer, Pozdnyakov was elected as the committee chief in 2018 as Russia faced a string of doping scandals that saw it barred the following year from a number of Olympic sports for four years.