Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Cyclist Vlasov Turns Down Olympics Spot

By AFP
Alexander Vlasov. Massimo Paolone / LaPresse via ZUMA Press / TASS

Russian cyclist Alexander Vlasov has turned down the chance to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris due to his "very busy calendar," a top Russian sporting official said on Thursday.

Vlasov, 28, was one of 14 Russian athletes approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the weekend to compete in the games under a neutral flag.

The IOC suspended Russia from the 2024 Games last year but gave the green light for its athletes to compete as neutrals as long as they did not actively support the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.

"The profile of the Paris track doesn't suit him," the head of the Russian Cycling Federation, Vyacheslav Ekimov, told the state-run TASS news agency. "And the athlete has a very busy calendar."

Vlasov won the 2022 Tour of Romandie and came fourth in the 2021 Giro d'Italia.

Fourteen Russians were included on the IOC's initial list of "Individual Neutral Athletes" eligible to compete in the Paris Games. More than half were wrestlers and the others were from trampoline gymnastics and road cycling.

The athletes had to qualify for the games and pass two checks  first by their international sports federations and then by the IOC  to prove they did not actively support the invasion of Ukraine or have any links with the Russian military.

The IOC will update its list as other sports complete their qualifying competitions.

Read more about: Sports , Olympics

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

2024 games

World Olympic Body Clears Russian Athletes to Compete in Paris as Neutrals

The International Olympic Committee said only eight athletes from Russia and three from Belarus currently qualify as neutral athletes.
1 Min read
sport court

Russia Appeals World Olympic Body Suspension

Russia's Olympic Committee was suspended after it recognized regional organizations in illegally annexed Ukrainian territories as its own.
1 Min read
sports ban

World Olympic Body Suspends Russia Over Admission of Ukraine Regional Organizations

Last week, Russia's Olympic committee admitted the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regional organizations as its own members. 
1 Min read
rejected ban

Russian Paralympians to Compete at Paris 2024 Under Neutral Flag

The International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons said the organization is a "very firm believer that sport and politics should not mix."...
2 Min read