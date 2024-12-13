Sanctioned Sports Minister Degtyaryov Named Russia’s New Olympics Chief

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov was named the country's new Olympics chief, authorities announced Friday.

Degtyaryov, a member of the right-wing Liberal Democratic Party, was elected head of the Russian Olympic Committee after its previous president Stanislav Pozdnyakov unexpectedly resigned in October.

Russian sport has faced a myriad of crises in recent years, with a state-sponsored doping scandal seeing the country stripped of dozens of Olympic medals and its athletes banned from taking part in the Paris Games this summer over the war in Ukraine.

Moscow blasted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ahead of the Games, accusing the sporting body of "neo-Nazism" and vowing to hold its own "Friendship Games" to rival those held in the French capital.

Those plans were postponed several times until Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier this month they would be shelved indefinitely.

Just 15 Russian athletes were permitted to attend the Paris Olympics this summer, competing as neutrals.