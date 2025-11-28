First Russian, Belarusian Figure Skaters Cleared for 2026 Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has approved a small group of Russian and Belarusian figure skaters to compete as neutral athletes at the 2026 Winter Games, the organization said Thursday.

Russian skaters Pyotr Gumennik and Adelia Petrosyan, along with Belarusian skater Viktoria Safonova, were invited to take part in the Games after passing background checks confirming they have no ties to the military and do not publicly support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The athletes must formally accept the invitations before they can be registered for the Games, which will be held in February in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Under IOC rules, neutral athletes may not join the opening ceremony parade because they are not considered part of any national delegation. Their results will also not contribute to the official medal table.