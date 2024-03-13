Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Should Not Boycott Paris Olympics, Russian Sports Minister Says

By AFP
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia's Sports Minister on Wednesday said Moscow should not boycott the upcoming Paris Olympics despite restrictions on its athletes over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

Last year, the International Olympic Committee suspended Russia from the Games, but later said it would allow Russian athletes to compete as neutrals outside of team events as long as they do not actively support the war on Ukraine.

Moscow slammed the decision but until now had not indicated whether it would recommend its athletes go to Paris despite the restrictions.

"We should not turn away, close ourselves off or boycott this event," Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said.

"We should keep open the possibility of dialogue and take part in competitions," he added.

Matytsin said Moscow could not give "general recommendations" to all of its athletes because "each international federation has different approaches."

"Some completely ban taking part, some leave the right to take part in a neutral status," he said while noting the importance of giving Russian athletes the chance "to prove we are a great nation in sports."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has slammed the restrictions as "discrimination" but stopped short of telling the country's athletes whether they should go to Paris.

"To go or not to go?... The conditions must be closely analyzed," Putin said in December.

Moscow's offensive in Ukraine has thrown it into isolation from the West, including in sports.

Read more about: Sports , Olympics

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

revision

World Olympic Body Shortens List of Russian Neutral Athletes Cleared for Paris Games

The International Olympic Committee said six neutral athletes from Russia and five from Belarus could play in the 2024 games.
1 Min read
sports ban

World Olympic Body Suspends Russia Over Admission of Ukraine Regional Organizations

Last week, Russia's Olympic committee admitted the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regional organizations as its own members. 
1 Min read
rejected ban

Russian Paralympians to Compete at Paris 2024 Under Neutral Flag

The International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons said the organization is a "very firm believer that sport and politics should not mix."...
2 Min read
skategate

Top Sports Court to Hear Russian Skater Valieva's Doping Case

Kamila Valieva was told she had tested positive for a banned drug a day after helping Russia secure a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
1 Min read