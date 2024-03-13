Moscow Should Not Boycott Paris Olympics, Russian Sports Minister Says

Russia's Sports Minister on Wednesday said Moscow should not boycott the upcoming Paris Olympics despite restrictions on its athletes over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Last year, the International Olympic Committee suspended Russia from the Games, but later said it would allow Russian athletes to compete as neutrals outside of team events as long as they do not actively support the war on Ukraine.

Moscow slammed the decision but until now had not indicated whether it would recommend its athletes go to Paris despite the restrictions.

"We should not turn away, close ourselves off or boycott this event," Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said.