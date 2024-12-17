Latvian Basketball Star Found Dead in Moscow After Apparent Suicide

Latvian basketball player Janis Timma was found dead in Moscow after an apparent suicide, Russian state media reported early Tuesday.

An unnamed emergency official told the state-run TASS news agency that the 32-year-old’s body was found inside the entrance of a residential building in central Moscow. According to the official, the preliminary cause of death was suicide.

It was not immediately clear why Timma may have committed suicide, but the emergency official told TASS that a phone containing his “final wish” was found beside his body. An unnamed source told the Ren TV channel that the phrase “call Anya” appeared on his phone.

Anya is the nickname of Russian-Ukrainian pop star and Timma’s ex-wife Anna Sedokova, who announced this fall that she had filed for divorce after four years of marriage and celebrated her 42nd birthday on Monday.