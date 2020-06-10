In Photos: Moscow's First Day Out of Coronavirus Lockdown

When Moscow began lifting its coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday, the Russian capital’s beauty salons and shops were among the first businesses given permission to reopen.



As expected, many Muscovites rushed to the salon to get long-awaited haircuts and get their looks back to a pre-coronavirus state. But because Moscow remains the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia with more than 197,000 cases, strict regulations remain in place.



Russia's consumer health watchdog has released safety guidelines for the salons, such as disinfecting all surfaces and tools after serving a client as well as wearing a mask at all times.



Here's a look at the rest of Moscow's first day out of lockdown: