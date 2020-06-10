Support The Moscow Times!
Although the city seems to be slowly returning to life before coronavirus, images like this show the continued impact of the pandemic.
Valery Sharifullin / TASS

In Photos: Moscow's First Day Out of Coronavirus Lockdown

When Moscow began lifting its coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday, the Russian capital’s beauty salons and shops were among the first businesses given permission to reopen.

As expected, many Muscovites rushed to the salon to get long-awaited haircuts and get their looks back to a pre-coronavirus state. But because Moscow remains the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia with more than 197,000 cases, strict regulations remain in place.

Russia's consumer health watchdog has released safety guidelines for the salons, such as disinfecting all surfaces and tools after serving a client as well as wearing a mask at all times.

Here's a look at the rest of Moscow's first day out of lockdown:
A manicurist wears a visor and protective gloves while working with a client at a beauty salon.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Although consumer health guidelines state that there must be a 1.5-meter distance between clients and workers, it isn't always clear if this recommendation is being enforced.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
After nearly three months of self-isolation, we could all use a little pampering.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
While shopping malls and other non-food stores have also reopened, shopper turnout has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Gavriil Grigorov / TASS
Muscovites have slowly been resuming their pre-quarantine daily activities in the city center.
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
With restaurants' interiors still closed to the public, people are taking their orders to go and enjoying them in the sunshine.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
All residents are still required to wear masks and gloves in public for the time being.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
As Moscow's digital transport pass system has also been lifted, the metro has once again become a popular way to get around Europe's second-most populated city.
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
And of course, Moscow's notorious traffic has also returned along with the pre-quarantine lifestyle.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
