Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills 2 in Belgorod Region

A Ukrainian drone attack on Monday afternoon left two men dead and injured two others in the southwestern Belgorod region, local authorities said.

Belgorod’s regional emergency center said the attack took place in the village of Borisovka, located around 17 kilometers (10 miles) north of the border with eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Officials said two men died before paramedics could arrive at the scene of the strike, while two others were rushed to the hospital after being seriously wounded.

Acting Belgorod region Governor Alexander Shuvayev, who took office last week, did not immediately comment on the attack.

Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.